On November 11, 2024, Kenneth Alan Pitcher peacefully passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on June 3, 1948, to Maynard and Eva Pitcher in New York.

Kenneth enlisted in the United States Army on April 3, 1968, and served with pride until his honorable discharge in 1970. Throughout his service, he received several honors, including the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with the 1960 Device, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Army Commendation Medal, the Air Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, two overseas bars, and sharpshooter.

After his time in the Army, he began a long career as an auto mechanic. He was also proud to be a fleet manager. Kenneth’s dedication and work ethic were evident in every aspect of his professional life. His colleagues admired him for his expertise and leadership, always willing to lend a helping hand and share his knowledge. Beyond his career, Kenneth was a devoted family man, cherishing every moment spent with his family. In his free time, he enjoyed doing puzzles and working on his cars.

On December 12, 1976, Kenneth married the love of his life, Lynn. They were blessed with two children, Brian (Rebecca) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Jennifer (Donnie) of Mechanicsville, MD.

Kenneth was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife Lynn, children, siblings Linda, Barry, David, and Randy, as well as grandchildren Jamie (Trystin), Haley, Brian Jr., Bryce, and Liam. He is also survived by two great-grandchildren Evie and Wyatt.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024 the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A funeral service will be held the following day on the 20th at the funeral home officiated by Reverend Joe Orlando. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society. https://www.cancer.org/

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.