Alexander “Beal” Dunbar, Jr., 84, of Ridge, MD passed away on November 8, 2024 at his home with his loving family at his side.

He was born November 14, 1939 in Ridge, MD to the late Alexander Beal Dunbar, Sr. and Dorothy Cullison Dunbar.

Beal is a 1957 graduate of Great Mills High School. On February 27, 1958 he married his beloved wife, Virginia Ann (nee: Lewis) Dunbar at Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Mary’s City, MD. Together they celebrated over 66 wonderful years of marriage. He was employed for over 35 dedicated years with the Department of Defense at the Naval Air Station Patuxent River as a Radar Technician until his retirement. He continued employment with government contracts, J.F. Taylor and SAIC until he fully retired in 2015. Beal had an affinity for the water where he lived, enjoyed boating and was an avid water skier in his younger years. He has been a member of World Gym for over 54 years, joining at the age of 30 and working many years as a trainer. He was also a fan of the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles.

In addition to his beloved wife, Virginia, Beal is also survived by his son, Jeffrey L. Dunbar (Deanna) of Dameron, MD; his grandchildren: Kaylie Dunbar of Fayetteville, NC, Breanna Dunbar of Alexandria, VA, and Zachary Dunbar of Dameron, MD; his sister, Margaret Mae Clark (Ned) of Solomons Island, MD; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Beal Alan Dunbar.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2024 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a Mass celebrated by Reverend Charity Humm and Reverend John Mass at Trinity Episcopal Church, 47477 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

