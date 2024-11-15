Joan White Marchand, 82, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on Monday, November 4, 2024 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with her loving family by her side.

She was born on December 10, 1941 in Fall River, MA to the late Joseph White and Lena (Charest) Sawick.

On February 4, 1967, Joan married the love of her life, Leo Roger Marchand in Fall River, MA. Together, they celebrated over 45 wonderful years of marriage before his passing on February 22, 2012. They moved to St. Mary’s County in 1997 from Virginia and made it their forever home. She was a devout Catholic and member of Our Lady of the Wayside in Chaptico, MD.

Joan was the heart of our family. Her love was woven into every tradition she upheld. She didn’t just cook, she nurtured us through the meals she prepared, each one filled with care and thoughtfulness. Whether it was her homemade spaghetti sauce or the family’s favorite Leo’s cake recipe, her food was an expression of her love. Anytime one of her children came home to visit, she welcomed them with their favorite meal, a small but powerful way of saying, I’m here for you.

Throughout her life, Joan was deeply committed to helping others. She and Leo gave generously to charities and their beloved church. Alongside the contributions, Joan spent countless hours teaching CCD, sharing her love for her faith with younger generations. She also devoted her time caring for persons with disabilities, transporting fellow parishioners to church and volunteering her time. Her compassion and selflessness are a guiding light to all who knew her, and her legacy of kindness will continue to inspire.

Joan cherished her summers camping at the campground surrounded by nature and her family. She enjoyed whodunit mysteries and playing cards. Her skills as the Scrabble champion were unmatched and alongside her husband Leo, she made a phenomenal bridge partner.

Joan is survived by her loving children: Roger T. Marchand (Gina Massoni) of Seattle, WA, David A. Marchand (Dawn Vlchek) of Leesburg, VA, Peter J. Marchand (Shannon) of Ashburn, VA, Daniel T. Marchand (Tausha James) of Winchester, VA, Catherine L. Otts of Bluffdale, UT; and Christopher W. Marchand (Carrie) of Mechanicsville, MD; her grandchildren, Megan Marchand of Winchester, VA, Rose Marchand of Seattle, WA and Charlotte Marchand of Mechanicsville, MD; her brother-in-law: Frank Bigos of Swansea, MA; and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and beloved husband, she is also preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Bigos.

Family will receive friends for Joan’s Life Celebration on Saturday, November 9, 2024 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Wayside, 37575 Chaptico Road, Chaptico, MD 20621. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Chip Luckett at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Doctor Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Serving as pallbearers will be her children.

Memorial contributions in Joan’s name may be made to Food for the Poor at www.foodforthepoor.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.