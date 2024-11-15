MAJ Michael “Mike” Paul Gaydar, USAF (Ret.), 68, passed peacefully in his sleep on November 3, 2024.

He was born August 9, 1956, in Cleveland, OH, to Paul and Bernice Gaydar. He grew up near Chicago, IL, with his brothers, Kevin and Paul “PJ” Gaydar.

Mike served as a Special Operations Navigator for over 20 dedicated years with the United States Air Force until his retirement in 2002. While stationed in the Philippines, he met his wife, Precilla. They would build a fulfilling life together by raising their three children: Magdalena, Natalie, and Patricia Gaydar. Post-retirement, he continued contributing his valuable expertise as a Systems Engineer for NAVAIR.

Mike established his legacy within the community as a resourceful, hardened, and forthright individual. He advocated for developing sound frameworks and viewed engineering as an art form. His innate need to solve puzzles was satisfied in his career; and he took pride in every project he was involved in.

To his family, he was a dedicated husband and supportive father. He was very generous in implementing his life skills as a foundation for the success of his children. Due to his analytical nature, Mike invested in many hobbies to continuously learn about the world around him. He enjoyed baking, building, gardening, and other various crafts. During the holidays, he enjoyed cooking homey meals and decorating the house.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a prayer service recited by Deacon Juan Ortiz at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Interment will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

In place of flowers, the family request memorial contributions in Mike’s memory be made to Project Lead the Way, University of Maryland, Baltimore County, 1000 Hilltop Circle, Baltimore, MD 21250 or Boy Scouts of America, P.O. Box 152079, Irving, TX 75015-2079 or https://donations.scouting.org.

