Florence Conley Dillon, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and peerless nurse, passed away on October 23, 2024, at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, Maryland.

She was born on February 10, 1939, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Otis and Florence (nee: Kelly) Conley.

Known loving as “Tootsie” by her family and friends, Florence was raised in Philadelphia, graduated from Frankford High School in 1957 and earned her Registered Nursing (RN) degree from Temple University in 1959.

In 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Normand John Dillon, Sr. in Philadelphia. Together, they raised three children while celebrating over 64 wonderful years of marriage. She was a skilled, dedicated, and caring nurse for over 40 years, practicing in Philadelphia’s most dynamic medical centers. In addition to family camping trips and cheering her beloved Philadelphia Phillies, Florence was a touchstone of knowledge and a comforting voice on many a night for family and friends calling her unsure with medical and health concerns. Next to family, Florence’s greatest love was her Fox Chase Memorial Presbyterian Church family. As a longtime member, Florence was a driving force in the spiritual life of the congregation. In 2002, she and Norm moved to Leesburg, Florida where Florence worked as a nurse for another seven years. Norm and Tootsie enjoyed 20 years of retirement together in their wonderful Florida home. In 2022, Florence and Norm moved to Maryland where they were blessed to be welcomed with open arms into their new worship home at Patuxent Presbyterian Church.

Florence is survived by her beloved husband, Normand, children: Normand Dillon Jr. (Eileen), David Dillon (Susan) and Beth Miller (Kevin), her sisters, Barbara Hayman and Joyce Austin, and grandchildren, Michelle, Jacob, David, Matthew, Rachel, Alex and Dillon, and six great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service will be celebrated by Reverand Matt Pooley on November 18, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at Patuxent Presbyterian Church, 23421 Kingston Creek Road, California, MD. A reception will follow at the church fellowship hall. A Graveside Service will be held for immediate family on November 19, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

It was Florence’s wish that any memorial contributions be made in the form of a charitable donation in her name to the Fisher House Foundation (www.fisherhouse.org)

