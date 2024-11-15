C Aloysius Bowman, known to his family and friends as Charles, Jr., was born on September 28, 1962, to Arthuretta and the late Charles Bowman, Sr. He peacefully transitioned to be with our Lord and Savior on November 10, 2024, at the age of 62, at MedStar Harbor House Hospital’s Hospice wing. Through a long and courageous battle with numerous illnesses and surgeries, he fought with unyielding strength, determination, and grace.

Educated in the St. Mary’s County public school system, C Aloysius graduated with the first 12th-grade class of Leonardtown High School in 1980. From his youth, he was a natural charmer who loved God, music, sports, and the joy of lively debates. His magnetic personality left a lasting impression on family and friends, and he touched countless lives through his kindness, wisdom, and humor. People fondly recall how his words and actions influenced their lives.

When his father passed away, C Aloysius felt a deep sense of duty, as the oldest son, to care for his family. Though just a child himself, he embraced the responsibility with great heart, guided by a vision to build what he called his “beloved community.” This mission of service defined his life and became the cornerstone of everything he pursued.

His professional journey was varied and vibrant. After high school, he began his career at the Department of Commerce, later working at Steuart Petroleum in Piney Point, MD, and US Filters in Baltimore, MD. With an entrepreneurial spirit, he became a consultant and training analyst in Virginia. His drive to make a meaningful difference led him to establish The Elijah International Foundation, Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to uplifting communities through faith, environmental conservation, economics, and education. His passion for empowering young people included mentoring teenagers with job opportunities, advocating for the homeless, and organizing educational trips to historic landmarks like the MLK, Jr. Monument and the Holocaust Museum to teach lessons of resilience and hope.

To know C Aloysius was to know his “gift for gab,” infectious smile, and love of the Lord. He never shied away from engaging in meaningful discussions about the Word or the world. Even in the face of adversity, he held onto hope and pursued life with a positive outlook, always finding ways to thrive. When a serious infection in July 2022 left doctors doubtful of his recovery, he defied expectations. After being admitted to the nursing home and getting acclimated to his new normal, he became a source of inspiration in the nursing home. Known for his unwavering voice and willingness to speak up, he advocated for fellow residents and assisted with activities for the residents. He formed close bonds with staff, Eboni Butler, Katurah Baker, and Darlene Praylow. He would often be found in the common area with his ‘ladies’, Doris Harris, Kathy Johnson, and Barbara Rosier, eating, playing bingo, attending Sunday service, sharing laughter or arguing.

Despite facing immense challenges, C Aloysius remained hopeful and determined to return home. For a year and a half, he and his family worked tirelessly toward this goal. In April 2024, they came close, and he looked forward to being home before this last battle emerged. In July 2024, an infection would cause a long stay in University of MD Shock Trauma. In his final months, he showed a strength that inspired everyone around him, proving that his spirit was indeed unbreakable.

C Aloysius leaves behind a legacy of love, faith, and service. He is survived by his beloved son, Elijah Bowman; his mother, Arthuretta Bowman; three sisters, Vanessa Bowman, Carolyn Young, and Gina Bowman-Goldring (Kevin); two brothers, John and Kenny Bowman; Elijah’s mother, Stephanie Perkins-Bowman; stepson, Kenneth Washington III; goddaughter, Kayla Goldring; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends. He joins in Heaven his father, Charles Bowman, Sr.; his first-born son, Charles A. Bowman, III; sisters, Darlene Queen and Charlene Miles; his grandparents; and many treasured family members and friends.

C Aloysius’s life was a testament to the power of faith, the strength of community, and the beauty of a heart that never stopped dreaming. His memory will continue to light the way for all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2024 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 22800 Washington Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend David Beaubien at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD 20650.

