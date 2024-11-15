Charles H. “Max” Mistretta, Jr., 60, of Owings, MD passed away peacefully on Monday, November 4, 2024.

Max was born on March 3, 1964 in Washington, D.C. to Charles Herbert Mistretta, Sr. and Janice Patricia Mistretta, and was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend. He began his journey with a lifelong passion for all things mechanical and became a master mechanic who could fix anything under any circumstance. Max earned numerous certifications throughout his career, including the Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Master Certified Auto and Truck Technician Certification, multiple GM Technical College Certifications, and many others. He worked as an automotive shop technician and manager with various shops and dealerships in Maryland, but his greatest professional pride and joy was his own successful and thriving shop, Max’s Auto Care, in Clinton, MD.

Max had a reputation for his great work ethic, positive attitude, high degree of professionalism, knowledge and pride for his craft. One of his supervisors noted that Max had integrity and everyone knew that his work was done correctly, without exception. Away from work, Max enjoyed spending time around the Chesapeake Bay and the company of his many dogs over the years, including his beloved Sammy.

Max is survived by his parents, his daughter Jennifer Mistretta Fenton, his granddaughter Charlotte Fenton, both of Baltimore, MD, siblings Sister Charles Patricia Mary – Little Sisters of the Poor (Gina Mistretta) and Dr. Lisa Mistretta of Urbanna, Virginia and his dear friend, Melissa.

There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680 and will be celebrated by Father Keith Burney. Interment St Michael’s will be private.

Memorial contributions in Max’s name may be made to The Little Sisters of The Poor at: https://littlesistersofthepoorbronx.org/

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.