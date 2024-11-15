Our family has said farewell to a dearest friend, and we have sent our hearts alongside him to guard him on his journey. Bruce Alan Quist of Chesapeake Beach, MD, passed away at home on November 4, 2024 after a fierce and prolonged battle with cancer. He was born on August 12, 1951 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Ernest and Patsy Quist. Bruce excelled in several different sports during his school years, including baseball, bowling and track. He attended both the United Electronics Institute and Peru State College, building skills that served him as a carpenter, plumber and electrician. His gentle way with animals allowed him to gain a reputation as a bull whisperer, raise yorkies, and help injured seagulls. Following his move to Maryland, he and his future wife Dale met through his job as the manager of the Twin Beaches Fastop. They were married in 2005 and Bruce became a stalwart and steadfast Papa Bear to her daughters.

Midwestern to his core, Bruce drew from both his Blackfoot heritage and Christian faith, using the wisdom of the Ancestors to find ways to create safety for those around him. Bruce’s love was a careful and intentional one, he chose his family and fiercely defended them with everything he had. He personally related most to the character of the badger, small, ferocious and determined, but could also be quite the social butterfly, checking on his neighbors and finding ways to offer help or support. He was someone who listened more than he spoke, and showed love for others through acts of service. Bruce was well-known in both his church and neighborhood as someone who, once he knew a need existed, would quietly and quickly go to work. It was through this that he built a community of people who over time, came to help and support each other. He was an active volunteer at Chesapeake Church, often working in bad weather or using his skills to repair or build things for others. A skilled craftsman, he was talented in restoring antiques and would often find new homes for them. With these gifts, he built a home for Dale and himself that is peaceful and comforting, with space for family and friends.

Bruce is preceded by both his parents, Ernest Norman Quist, Sr and Patsy (Penelerick) Quist. He is survived by his son, Chris Quist, and his brothers, Ernie Quist (Mary), and Tim Quist (Barb), his nieces Heather Dreibus (Andrew Parish) and Michelle Hoffman (Aaron), their children Wyatt and Emmett and all the family dogs. Through Dale, he is remembered by her daughters Yvette Boles (Tillary Blackman), Harmonie Snow (John), Jennifer Claggett and Jennifer’s son Isiah. He is also considered a friend and brother to many others in the community and that loss is profoundly felt. His journey with cancer called many of his friends and family into service, in the effort to help him fight and keep him with us.

A memorial is planned for 11am on November 23, at Chesapeake Church in Huntingtown, MD. There will be time to visit with the family at 10am before the memorial, and a reception following at noon. If you are not able to attend in person, please know that you are welcome to be there via livestream at ChesapeakeChurch.org. We will also be making a donation in his name to the Calvert County Humane Society following the memorial.