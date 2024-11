Patricia Nestor Hollowell (Padi) Died Nov 4th 2024. She leaves behind her husband John, niece Sarah Martocci (Mike), nephew Bryan Jones (Amanda), nephew Scott Jones, sister Dianne Nestor (John Jones). All services are private. Donations in her memory may be made to American Chestnut Land Trust.

