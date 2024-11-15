Virginia Ann Masino, 79, of North Beach passed away on November 9, 2024, at her home. She was born on October 1, 1945, in Washington, DC to Frank Nicholas Masino, II and Elizabeth Amelia Masino. She will be dearly missed, remembered, and loved by her children Joseph Kunysz, Angela Brinkley, and Nicholas Kunsyz and his wife Jennifer Torregrossa; grandchildren Kristyn Brinkley and Lauryn Brinkley; and great-grandchild Rowan Brinkley. Virginia’s kindness touched many over the years and she will be greatly missed by all of those who knew her.