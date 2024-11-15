Jacqueline Lee Humphreys, age 92, went to be with the Lord on November 11, 2024. She was born on August 2, 1932 in York, PA to the late Sarah Isabella Woltman and Malcolm Blouse Bacon, and her dad, Arthur Barrett.

Jackie was a graduate of North York High School class of 1950. She attended Church Home and Hospital School of Nursing in Baltimore, graduating in 1953, and completed her post-graduate work at Jersey City Medical Center where she specialized in Obstetrics (labor and delivery).

Jackie married Carroll Maynard Humphreys on November 4, 1955 and began her new married life in a little town in MD named Lusby.

She was employed at the nursing home and the hospital in Prince Frederick. Jackie did private duty nursing and volunteered for the health department at the bloodmobile. Primarily she enjoyed being at home and caring for her family.

Jackie & Maynard were long time attendees of Calvary Bible Church, a Bible teaching/missions church where they chose to raise their children.

Jackie enjoyed reading and traveling. She went on several cruises, traveled to England and Scotland, and took a train trip across the country to Washington state with special friends.

She enjoyed playing cards with friends and painting ceramics at the Senior Center in Lusby and enjoyed their bus trips.

Jackie and her family have been blessed with devoted and loving caregivers, Rochelle and Remy Jones (Mother/Daughter).

Jackie is survived by her three children – Holly Kim Humphreys Clarke (Thomas), Arthur Timothy Humphreys (Sandy), and Maynard Keith Humphreys, 9 Grandchildren – Melissa Wilson, Eric Wilson, Jacqueline Humphreys Tammaro (Michael), Timothy Scott Humphreys, Joshua Humphreys (Jade), Aaron Humphreys, Nevin Humphreys, Sarah Humphreys, and Christian Humphreys, 4 great-grandsons – Andrew Thomas, Tyler Trammell, Jacob Tammaro, and Paul Tammaro, and 2 sisters – Suzanne Bacon and Shelley Bacon Donnell (Fred), as well as beloved cousins and family members.

Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Maynard in 1993.

Family will receive friends on Monday, November 18, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with a funeral service following at noon at Rausch Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s United Methodist Cemetery in Lusby. Officiating the service will be Pastor Daniel Simmons and Pastor Alexander Noriega.