Charles Larry Mister, “Charlie” “Timmy”, 75, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away November 11, 2024 in Prince Frederick, Maryland

A full obituary is to come.

Visitation

2-4 PM & 6-8 pm Rausch Funeral Home-Port Republic 4405 Broomes Island Road

Port Republic, MD 20676 Services Friday, November 22, 2024

11 AM Rausch Funeral Home-Port Republic 4405 Broomes Island Road

Port Republic, MD 20676 Interment Friday, November 22, 2024 to follow Asbury Cemetery 3660 Hallowing Point Road

Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Contributions Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516

Topeka, KS 66675 Link:

http://woundedwarriorproject.org