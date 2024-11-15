Patricia Eva Westgate, 68, of Chenango Bridge NY, passed November 12th 2024 in her Lusby, MD home following a four-year battle with cancer.

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents Alfred S. Williams Jr and Esther Mae Brown as well as her sister Mary Jean Williams. She is survived by her husband David Paul Westgate, her sons Daniel, Stephen, William and Jonathan as well as 6 grandchildren and four brothers, Alfred, Eric, Michael and Mathew.

Patricia was born in Binghamton, New York on February 29th 1956. She grew up in her beloved Chenango Bridge neighborhood of Sandy Lane. Patricia graduated from Chenango Valley High School in 1974. She attended Broome Community College where she met and married her husband of 48 years, David Paul Westgate.

Patricia raised her four sons, and when time permitted, worked at various local businesses including the Giant Grocery store, Ames and Staples. Patricia was an avid reader, consuming volumes of books. You would often find her curled up with a new novel, a diet coke and a bag of Lays chips. Her special love was fantasy fiction and assembled quite a library.

She always had to have a project to work on and became an expert at crochet, leaving a trail of afghans in her wake. She was always making something, funny face flowers, her famous peanut butter kisses and Kolaczki Christmas cookies, custom quilts with picture squares or Halloween costumes. In the end when cancer deprived her of steady hands, she took up paint by numbers and completed numerous personally selected pictures for her loved ones.

She always had a special place in her heart for animals. She would have saved every pup in the pound if she could. Her whole life she had a fury companion. She often talked about her first pet blackie, who protected her from snakes. To the very end her four-legged friends gave her comfort.

Memorial services will be held in her home town in upstate NY and are TBD.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to either American Cancer Society or your local animal rescue of your choice.