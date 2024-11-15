Mary E. (Farmer) Parker was born in Faulkner, Maryland, on July 10, 1939, to the late Rose Elizabeth Wills and George Queen. Mary peacefully transitioned to eternal rest and peace on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at her home, in Mechanicsville, Maryland, with family by her side.

On August 10, 1957, Mary was united in holy matrimony with Frederick Douglas Parker, Sr. To this union of 67 years, six children were born, Patricia A. Butler (deceased), Linda L. Parker-Thornton, Frederick D. Jr., William B. Sr., Samuel L., and Bruce E. Parker. Mary was an extraordinary wife, mother, and grandmother who dearly loved her family.

Mary attended St. Joseph’s Colored School in Morganza, Maryland. She drove the school bus for St. Mary’s County Public Schools for 28 years, while also farming tobacco, cleaning local businesses, which included Burch Oil, Mechanicsville Medical Center, and Charles Professional Center. Taking the kids to school was not a job to Mary. She saw this as an opportunity to participate in their enrichment and growth by teaching them important life skills. Mary proudly retired as a bus driver in 1994 to take care of her grandchildren.

Mary worked hard to support her family. It was important to her to own a home and have land. Her mission and goal were to become a homeowner by any means necessary. She worked many jobs to obtain this goal. She instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of an honest day’s work and building a legacy.

Mary enjoyed being a homemaker, sewing, cooking, reading, and watching her Westerns. She was a great cook. She lived in the kitchen, baking rolls and preparing food for her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary never left the house without being well-dressed, with jewelry, perfume, and her make up on. She would always say, “you never know who you may run into.”

She enjoyed the outdoors and never missed an evening sitting on the deck at home; relishing the scenery and watching the grandchildren play in the yard. She dearly enjoyed the company of her grandchildren who were the love of her life. One of her famous joys was the annual “Parker Family Camp Out.” Tents were placed in her yard for all the family. We grilled, played, and enjoyed each other for the weekend. It was a special family gathering that she looked forward to each summer.

Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frederick D. Parker, Sr., parents Rose Wills and George Queen, daughter Patricia Butler, son-in-law, Joseph C. Butler Sr., sister, Mary Agnes Head, brothers, Joseph Farmer and John Henry Wills, and brother-in-law, Glenwood Clarke.

Mary leaves to cherish her memory: her sons, Frederick Jr.(Cathy), Bernard Sr. (Yvette), Samuel, and Bruce Parker (Linda); daughter Linda Parker-Thornton (Mark); 15 grandchildren, Yvette Yorkshire, Joseph, Jonathan, and Jordan Butler, Bernard Jr., Solita, Blake, Trinity, Maiya, Breana, Desirae, Joshua, and Tenia Parker, Amber Berry, and Tifanee Thornton; 18 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson; two brothers, James Wills and Thomas Sylvester Wills, five sisters, Helen Chase, Dorothy Clarke, Anna Lucille Dorsey (John), Ruby Edelen (Gerald), Rose Moore (Alfred) and brother-in-law, William Levi Parker; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. May she rest in the peace, love, and comfort of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 15, 2024, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.