Alcohol Compliance Checks for September and October: 24 of 24 Businesses Pass Compliance Checks

On September 27, 2024, at 3 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks in St. Mary’s County.

These undercover checks involved a 19-year-old Confidential Informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office, dressed in athletic-style pants and shirt, who attempted to purchase alcohol to test each business’s compliance with underage sales laws.

The CI was accompanied by Corporal Kristie Nelson from the Special Operations Division, who was also in civilian attire.

Twelve businesses were checked, and all complied with Maryland law by verifying the CI’s age and refusing to sell alcohol to an underage individual.

Atrium Liquors: Charlotte Hall, MD Big Dogs’ Paradise: Mechanicsville, MD Chaptico Market: Chaptico, MD DJ’s One Stop Shop: Mechanicsville, MD Fred’s Liquors: Charlotte Hall, MD Korner Karryout: Mechanicsville, MD Lighthouse Liquors: Charlotte Hall, MD Race-N In: Mechanicsville, MD St Mary’s Gas Station: Clements, MD Third Base Store: Leonardtown, MD Village Liquors: Chaptico MD Vino 2 Wine & Liquor: Charlotte Hall, MD

On October 30, 2024, at 3 p.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit conducted a series of alcohol compliance checks in St. Mary’s County. These undercover checks involved a 19-year-old Confidential Informant (CI) from the Sheriff’s Office, dressed in athletic-style pants and shirt, who attempted to purchase alcohol to test each business’s compliance with underage sales laws. The CI was accompanied by Corporal Kristie Nelson from the Special Operations Division, who was also in civilian attire.

Twelve businesses were checked, and all complied with Maryland law by verifying the CI’s age and refusing to sell alcohol to an underage individual.

Jughead Liquor Wine Beer: California, MD Beacon Liquors: Callaway, MD California Wine & Spirits: California, MD Marketplace Wine & Spirits: California, MD V. Liquors: California, MD Sign Of The Whale Liquors: Lexington Park, MD 2000 Liquor: Lexington Park, MD Corner Liquors: Lexington Park, MD St Mary’s Fine Wine And Spirits: Great Mills, MD Stop’N Shop: Lexington Park, MD County Liquors: Lexington Park, MD Twist Wine & Spirits: Lexington Park, MD