Calvert County Economic Development Hosts Farm Tour for Local, State and Federal Officials

Local, state and federal officials explored Calvert County’s agricultural landscape during the annual Calvert Farm Tour, hosted by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development Wednesday, Oct. 30.

This year’s tour brought together policy makers, local producers and community stakeholders to explore the evolving landscape of Calvert’s farming industry. Through insightful discussions, a farm-to-table lunch and visits to local farms and businesses, the tour highlighted the contributions of Calvert’s farmers and watermen to both the local economy and the community’s heritage.

Participants included Maryland Secretary of Agriculture Kevin Atticks, Commissioner President Earl “Buddy” Hance, Commissioner Vice President Catherine Grasso, Commissioner Mark C. Cox Sr., Commissioner Todd Ireland, and Deputy County Administrator Linda Turner. Representatives from the Maryland Department of Agriculture, the Maryland Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, the Maryland Farm Bureau and other local resource partners, organizations and businesses also attended.

“The Farm Tour is a powerful way to experience firsthand the importance of agriculture to our economy, our quality of life and preserving our rural heritage,” said Economic Development Director Julie Oberg. “According to the latest USDA Census of Agriculture, Calvert County is home to 280 family farms on 25,152 acres, generating more than $6.3 million in market sales each year.”

As part of the tour, Secretary Atticks participated in a roundtable discussion with local producers at No Thyme to Cook in Solomons, overlooking scenic Back Creek. Secretary Atticks spoke about agriculture in Maryland and invited attendees to share their challenges, successes and ideas to further strengthen Maryland’s agricultural sector. The lunch featured local fare, including oysters from Captain Smith’s Seafood in Solomons and produce from Chesapeake’s Bounty in St. Leonard.

The tour featured visits to agricultural businesses throughout the county:

Tettimers’ Produce Stand at Rolling Acres Farm: Tettimer’s Produce Stand began almost 25 years ago when the Tettimer family opened a small roadside stand featuring produce they grew and sourced from the region. Today, Matt and Kara Tettimer continue the produce stand and have expanded their operation into Rolling Acres Farm, a family-friendly agritourism destination. This family farm is an example of ways that Calvert farms are diversifying their business through agritourism, educational programs and community events.

Patuxent River Seafood at J.C. Lore Oyster House: Patuxent River Seafood, established by Rachel and Simon Dean in 2008, harvests oysters, fish, eels and crabs, providing fresh, local seafood to area markets and restaurants. The Deans also run Solomons Island Heritage Tours, part of Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay Storytellers. Patuxent River Seafood has partnered with the historic J.C. Lore Oyster House to grow oysters in tanks for the business’ aquaculture leases in the Patuxent River.

J.C. Lore Oyster House, was a seafood packing house for 90 years. The oyster house was founded by Joseph Cobb Lore in 1922 and rebuilt in 1934 after a hurricane destroyed the original structure. A National Historic Landmark since 2001, it is an extension of the Calvert Marine Museum that houses exhibits on oyster processing, integrating many of its original artifacts and records.

Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery: Founded by Mark Flemming and John Behun in 2002, Perigeaux Vineyards & Winery has grown from a small vineyard to a flourishing business that produces nearly 14 tons of high-quality wine grapes each year, and approximately 1,200 cases of wine. The vineyard continues to expand, connecting wine enthusiasts to the area’s rich agricultural roots.

Horsmon Farm: Horsmon Farm is a fourth-generation family farm operated by JR and Cathy Cosgrove in St. Leonard known for its high-quality meats, produce subscription services and agritourism events. This year marks a decade of Horsmon Farm’s commitment to sustainable practices, from rotational grazing to conservation efforts that earned them the Soil Conservation Cooperator of the Year award in 2015.

The annual Farm Tour underscores the importance of Calvert County’s agricultural industry and its impact on both the local economy and community culture. For more information about Calvert County agriculture, visit www.CalvertAg.com.

