UPDATE: Student Charged After Threat of Violence at General Smallwood Middle School

Update to this case: On November 14, 2024, after conferring with the Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office, the student was charged with disruption of school activities, threats of mass violence, and second-degree assault.

On November 12, a post was shared on a social media platform in which someone threatened to kill a specific teacher at General Smallwood Middle School.

Students and parents saw the post and contacted the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

An investigation was initiated by patrol officers, and they were able to identify the person who shared the post. They went to the student’s house and contacted their parents. Through further investigation, it was learned a different student at the school made the original post.

That student was identified, and a relative was contacted. The CCPS took immediate disciplinary actions, and the school resource officer is continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Miedzinski at 301-609-3282 ext. 0668.