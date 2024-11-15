Public Comment Hearings Rescheduled for Southern Maryland Water Utilities Rate Case

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold two public comment hearings (one virtual, one in-person) in the collective rate case for nine Southern Maryland water utilities. Public Utility Law Judge Christine L. Burke will preside over both hearings.

A settlement among the parties to the case provides a revenue increase of $425,000 in total, phased in over two years, as well as a monthly surcharge of nearly $14 to recover costs for compliance with revised federal lead and copper regulations.

A virtual hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. Members of the public who would like to participate should send an email to [email protected] by 12 noon on Monday, November 25. Participants will receive an email with the link to join in on the virtual platform. Barring any technical issues, a recording of the hearing will be available on the Public Utility Law Judge Division’s (MD PSC PULJs) YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP

An in-person hearing will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. The hearings had originally been scheduled for November 4 and 13, 2024, but were postponed due to an error in the stated revenue requirement.

The utilities involved, which provide water service to customers in Calvert and Charles counties, include:

Calvert Beach Water Company, Inc.

Pine Hill Water Company, Inc.

Pomonkey Water Company, Inc.

Pomunk Utilities, Inc.

Red Hill Water Company, Inc.

Tip Hill Water Company

Utilco

Western Shores Water Company

White Plains Water Company, Inc.

The Commission will also accept written comments (until December 6, 2024) which can be sent by mail or submitted electronically at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/

Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9750.