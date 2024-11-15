Public Comment Hearings Rescheduled for Southern Maryland Water Utilities Rate Case

The Maryland Public Service Commission will hold two public comment hearings (one virtual, one in-person) in the collective rate case for nine Southern Maryland water utilities. Public Utility Law Judge Christine L. Burke will preside over both hearings.
A settlement among the parties to the case provides a revenue increase of $425,000 in total, phased in over two years, as well as a monthly surcharge of nearly $14 to recover costs for compliance with revised federal lead and copper regulations.
A virtual hearing will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 6 p.m. Members of the public who would like to participate should send an email to [email protected] by 12 noon on Monday, November 25. Participants will receive an email with the link to join in on the virtual platform. Barring any technical issues, a recording of the hearing will be available on the Public Utility Law Judge Division’s (MD PSC PULJs) YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2X6wLiP
An in-person hearing will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, 90 Post Office Road in Waldorf. The hearings had originally been scheduled for November 4 and 13, 2024, but were postponed due to an error in the stated revenue requirement.
The utilities involved, which provide water service to customers in Calvert and Charles counties, include:
- Calvert Beach Water Company, Inc.
- Pine Hill Water Company, Inc.
- Pomonkey Water Company, Inc.
- Pomunk Utilities, Inc.
- Red Hill Water Company, Inc.
- Tip Hill Water Company
- Utilco
- Western Shores Water Company
- White Plains Water Company, Inc.
The Commission will also accept written comments (until December 6, 2024) which can be sent by mail or submitted electronically at https://www.psc.state.md.us/make-a-public-comment/
Comments sent by mail should be addressed to: Jamie Bergin, Chief Clerk, Maryland Public Service Commission, William Donald Schaefer Tower, 6 St. Paul Street, 16th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202. So that they are noted in the proper case file, all comments should reference Case No. 9750.