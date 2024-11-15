Leonardtown Man Arrested, Charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder Following Stabbing in Lexington Park

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, at around 6:35 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of North Essex Drive and Hancock Road in Lexington Park for a reported stabbing. While at the scene, deputies received information from a separate caller that the victim was located at a residence in the 21000 block of St. Lo Place.

Deputies located the victim, who sustained multiple lacerations. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Through investigation, Lucas Graham Hockaday, 23, of Leonardtown, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing.

On November 15, 2024, Hockaday was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempted second-degree murder

First-degree assault

Second-degree assault

Hockaday has been transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

