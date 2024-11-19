UPDATE: Bail Denied for Leonardtown Man Charged with Attempted Murder Following Stabbing in Lexington Park

UPDATE 11/18/2024: Lucas Graham Hockaday, 23, of Leonardtown has been charged with multiple offenses after an altercation in Lexington Park on November 10, 2024. Lucas Graham Hockaday is facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

According to court records filed by Detective David M. Lawrence of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at a residence on North Essex Drive. Hockaday is accused of attacking an adult male victim during the altercation. A witness present at the scene reported observing Hockaday approach the victim and carry out the assault before fleeing on foot and later departing in a vehicle.

A witness close to the scene confirmed seeing the assault and was able to identify Hockaday through visual recognition and subsequent verification via social media. The witness indicated that they had a clear view of the assailant during the incident.

An arrest warrant was issued on November 12, 2024, after sufficient probable cause was found for the charges. Hockaday was apprehended on November 15, 2024, when the warrant was served.

During a bail hearing held on November 18, 2024, Judge Karen Christy Holt Chesser ordered that Hockaday be held without bond.

A preliminary hearing is set for December 17, 2024, at the St. Mary’s District Court .

Hockaday faces the following charges:

11/15/2024: On Sunday, November 10, 2024, at around 6:35 p.m., deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of North Essex Drive and Hancock Road in Lexington Park for a reported stabbing. While at the scene, deputies received information from a separate caller that the victim was located at a residence in the 21000 block of St. Lo Place.

Deputies located the victim, who sustained multiple lacerations. Emergency medical services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Through investigation, Lucas Graham Hockaday, 23, of Leonardtown, was identified as a suspect in the stabbing.

Hockaday has been transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where he is awaiting a bond hearing.

