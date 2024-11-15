Jury Convicts Great Mills Man for Drive-By Shooting Murder of Teenager

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Keion Steven Brooks, 26, of Great Mills, was convicted of the first-degree murder of a 19-year-old victim and the attempted first-degree murders of five additional teenagers for his participation in a drive-by shooting that occurred on January 12, 2022.

“I want to thank the members of the jury who rendered the verdicts of guilty on all counts. The jury intently listened to all of the testimony and considered all of the evidence presented to them by both the State and the Defense over the span of a four-day jury trial,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “I also want to thank the dedicated law enforcement team, to include the patrol officers, detectives, crime lab technicians, legal assistants, victim witness advocates, evidence technicians, and prosecutors who worked tirelessly to obtain justice for the victims and their families.”

The Defendant faces a maximum penalty of six consecutive LIFE sentences, plus 123 years. The Defendant will be held without bond pending a sentencing hearing.

Sergeant Austin Schultz and Detective Taylore Nauman of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office were the lead investigators.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Donna C. Pettersen of the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office and Special Assistant State’s Attorney Jeffrey R. Maylor, Team Captain, Gun Violence Enforcement Division of the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.

