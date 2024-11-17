UPDATE: Parents Speak Out About Hanging Incident at Barnhart Elementary School in Charles County

UPDATE 11/16/2024: New details have emerged about the incident involving a 7-year-old student at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland.

According to a report by WUSA9, the boy’s parents shared their emotional experience, describing the physical and psychological impact on their son. The parents, who chose to remain anonymous, expressed their gratitude that their child is alive but conveyed their distress over his injuries and trauma.

“If you look at my son, he has marks under his eyes, like blood vessels, he still has bruises on his neck from being choked,” the parents said, holding back tears. They also stated that the boy, who is a second grader, was reportedly hung by a fourth-grade student in the school’s bathroom last Friday. Medical paperwork provided by the family indicated that one of the boy’s injuries was a neck contusion, caused by blunt trauma.



“He’s traumatized. It’s going to take time,” the boy’s mother added, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The boy’s mother expressed confusion and a deep need for clarity. “It doesn’t make sense to me. If you’re horse playing, how do you get caught on a hook? Like we need answers, I want answers, and we won’t stop till we get answers,” she said. The family is now publicly sharing their side of the story to raise awareness and prevent such incidents from happening again.

The mother added that her son disclosed what the older student said in the bathroom: “‘I’m going to show you how I did people back in the day,’ that’s why I feel like it’s bullying.” This has further fueled the parents’ concerns, prompting them to question how many other children may have been affected by similar behavior.

The family is urging the school district to implement stronger safety measures. “I want to see a policy in place, at least hallway monitors,” the mother stated. “I want to know why is a fourth grader in the same bathroom as a second grader? Most schools have them divided. I feel this is very unacceptable.”

The boy’s father added, “These are all our children, and they are the future, so we just need to protect them. Like we’re sending our kids to school every day thinking that they are safe.”

WUSA9’s report highlights the ongoing concern over student safety and the importance of effective communication between schools and parents. Charles County Public Schools has not provided specific comments on the incident, but officials have previously affirmed their commitment to addressing such matters according to school policies.

Portions of the above article were reported by WUSA9.



11/16/2024: In an incident at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Charles County on November 15, 2024, two young students engaged in what was described as “horse play” in the boys’ bathroom. The incident, involving a second-grade and a fourth-grade student, left one child hospitalized and the community seeking answers.

According to initial reports, by citizens and parents of other students, the students, who were friends, were laughing and playfully engaged in what was described as “horse play” when the younger child, who was on the back of the fourth grader, became caught on a coat hook attached to a bathroom stall door. The hook snagged the second grader’s hoodie as the older student stood up, causing the younger child to choke. The fourth grader quickly sought help when he realized the other child was in danger but was unable to free him from the hook. School staff responded promptly, and the child was alert and breathing after the incident. It was reported that no malicious intent was involved.

The situation took a more serious turn as details emerged from the second grader’s parent, who shared an emotional post on social media. The parent recounted receiving a distressing phone call informing them that their child was being taken to a children’s hospital in Northwest Washington. The post revealed that when the parent arrived at the trauma unit, they found their son surrounded by 8-10 doctors. The principal of Barnhart Elementary was the one who discovered the child unconscious and foaming at the mouth.

There is uncertainty surrounding the condition of the second grader immediately after the incident. Conflicting reports have left it unclear whether the student was alert and breathing following the school’s response or if the principal discovered the child unconscious and foaming at the mouth. Additionally, while early accounts suggest the incident stemmed from innocent play, questions remain about whether bullying played any role, leaving the community searching for more definitive answers.

The parent’s post stated:

“November 15, 2024 my son who attends a school in Charles county has experienced something no child should have ever in life experience. My child who is a 2nd grader was hung in the boys bathroom by a 4th grader. I received the most traumatizing phone call from the school stating that my child was being rushed to children’s hospital in NW. The principal went into the bathroom & found my baby foaming out the mouth & unconscious. I walked into the trauma room with 8-10 doctors surrounding my son. This is the most heartbreaking & traumatizing situation my family has ever been in. Although I’m not the one to bring my personal life onto social media however social media has a big platform and this is a story that I want told. To bring awareness to other parents & students by any means. Everything about this is unacceptable nothing about this is ok BULLYING is never ok. I’m feeling anger & seeing red but my son is here by the grace of GOD and I will forever be thankful! I have so many questions left unanswered. I thank everyone for all the calls check ups & prayers. All I ask is that you please REPOST SHARE & TAG any local news channel. I won’t stop until our voices are heard. Thank You.”

The post quickly garnered attention online, with parents and community members expressing their concern over school safety and the need for effective bullying prevention measures. The school district has not yet released a formal statement, but early findings indicate that the incident was an unfortunate accident stemming from playful behavior that took a tragic turn.

A letter to parents from Principal Carrie Burke provided more context:

“This afternoon, two of our students were reportedly horseplaying in a school bathroom when one student’s jacket got caught on a stall door hook. The student was not able to free themselves and the other student involved was also not able to help them. This student left the bathroom to seek help from staff and reported the incident to administrators. Administrators responded and were able to assist, but staff called 911 for additional precautionary medical support… I appreciate the quick thinking of the student who reported their classmate needed help, our staff for calmly managing a schedule disruption, and our students who followed our directions this afternoon so emergency medical services (EMS) could enter the school and provide care for the student.”

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) released a follow-up statement acknowledging the community’s concerns and confirming that the investigation is ongoing, with assistance from the school resource officer (SRO) and local police. CCPS emphasized its adherence to state and federal privacy laws concerning student information.

When contacted, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is an active investigation but stated that they could not provide any further information at this time.

While the incident remains under investigation, it has already sparked an outcry for better safety measures and an emphasis on bullying awareness within schools. Parents and educators alike continue to watch for developments as the community processes this traumatic event and seeks assurances that similar situations will be prevented in the future.

SMNEWSNET.COM will provide updates as more information becomes available.

