Student “Hanging” Incident Sparks National Nonprofit Bullying Investigation

National Nonprofit, The One In Five Foundation For Kids, a national school violence prevention & student advocacy group, formed following the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School In Uvalde, Texas – released early Sunday morning, that after a student “hanging,” incident at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in St. Charles, MD, they say is relative to bullying & unaddressed student behavioral issues; which most recently left a 7 year old hospitalized – It is now launching an independent review of the incident.

The foundation is requesting the district and school officials to review their response protocols addressing the case and overall bullying and student behavior response protocols and programming, at the school & district level. Officials with the nonprofit noted they believe more campus monitoring is needed and will be presenting its STOPNOW School Safety Campus Patrol Teams as an option to aid the school/district overall.

The STOPNOW trained patrol teams are trained volunteers which patrol on and off campus; throughout district schools over. Foundation STOPNOW Patrols, modeled after the “Guardian Angels,” anti crime unit in NYC in the 1980’s, patrol school perimeters and on campus, to minimize & prevent safety incidents; while also providing extra encouragement and support for students and neighborhoods during traumatic times.

“The unempathetic dismissal & lack of attention by school officials of this incident as “horseplay,” which left a student, a child, hospitalized and traumatized is unacceptable! This from an institution entrusted to the welfare of our kids makes it even more daunting. In rebuttal the foundation is doing a full independent review with the aid of the State Board of Education being requested for additional oversight.”

(Daniel Chapin, Founder)