UPDATE: Maryland Office of Attorney General Announces No Charges After Suspect Killed in Crash After Running from Police in Calvert County

Graphic nature has been blurred, viewer discretion is still advised.

UPDATE 6/4/2025: Attorney General Anthony G. Brown announced his decision not to seek charges in the November 2024 fatal police-involved collision in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, Maryland.

Investigation and the OCME toxicology testing detected Mr. Foreman’s blood alcohol content was .20 percent based on a vitreous measurement. Additionally, it was noted that the seat belt was not in use.

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, at approximately 8:50 p.m., Calvert County Deputy First Class Taylor Strong was parked in a marked police cruiser conducting traffic enforcement near the intersection of Route 261 and 17th Street in Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

A gold Ford Mustang passed Deputy Strong’s location traveling southbound on Rt. 261 at a high rate of speed. After the vehicle passed Deputy Strong, he pulled his cruiser out of its parked location and activated his emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop.

The driver of the Mustang, later identified as Justin Foreman, failed to stop. Deputy Strong pursued the vehicle for approximately 1.6 miles on Rt. 261. The Mustang eventually left the roadway, crossed the double yellow line into oncoming traffic, struck a utility pole, and rolled over before coming to rest near the intersection of Rt. 261 and Locust Grove Road.

Deputy Strong, along with another Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputy, rendered aid to Foreman until emergency medical services arrived.

Foreman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Independent Investigations Division (IID) began investigating the fatal police-involved vehicle collision on Saturday, November 16, 2024, and concluded its investigation on Thursday, May 29, 2025.

After completing its investigation and evaluating all the available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General has determined that Deputy Strong did not commit a crime under Maryland law.

Accordingly, the Attorney General has declined to prosecute the involved officer in this case.

A copy of the IID’s detailed investigative findings and analysis of relevant legal issues can be found in its declination report



UPDATE 12/17/2024: Video added – The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released the body-worn camera footage from the fatal police-involved vehicle collision that occurred Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Calvert County, Maryland. The investigation is ongoing.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Justin Foreman of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland.

UPDATE 11/20/2024: The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has identified the decedent, and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputy involved in the fatal police-involved vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, November 16, 2024, in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, Maryland.

The decedent has been identified as 36-year-old Justin Foreman of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland. The involved deputy is assigned to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s patrol division, and has been identified as Deputy First Class T. Strong, a 4-year veteran.

11/18/2024: The Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General is investigating a fatal vehicle collision following an attempted traffic stop that occurred in Chesapeake Beach, Calvert County, Maryland, on Saturday evening.

The preliminary investigation revealed that on Saturday November 16, 2024, at approximately 8:50 p.m., a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was in a marked police cruiser sitting stationary in the area of MD Route 261 and 17th Street in Chesapeake Beach.

The deputy observed a gold Ford Mustang pass their cruiser at a high rate of speed, traveling southbound on MD Route 261. The deputy activated their emergency equipment and pulled onto the road in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop.

The driver of the car did not stop. After approximately 1.6 miles, the Mustang crossed the double yellow line into the oncoming lane, left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. Deputies provided the driver of the Mustang with medical aid until EMS arrived on scene and took over lifesaving efforts.

The driver of the Mustang was pronounced dead on scene. The involved deputies were equipped with body-worn cameras.

The IID, with assistance from the Maryland State Police Crash Team, is investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at [email protected].

The IID will generally release the name of the decedent and involved officers within two business days of the incident, although that period may be extended, if necessary, pursuant to IID protocol.

The IID will generally release body-worn camera footage within 20 business days of an incident. There may be situations where more than 20 days are necessary, including if investigators need more time to complete witness interviews, if there are technical delays caused by the need to shield the identities of civilian witnesses, or to allow family members to view the video before it is released to the public.



