Domestic Disturbance in Mechanicsville Leads to Three Arrests and Multiple Charges

A domestic disturbance call on Sunday, November 17, 2024, resulted in the arrest of three men at a residence on North Sandgates Road.

John Edward Nichols, Jr., 34, of Mechanicsville, was arrested during the incident. Nichols, Jr. was charged with violations of protective orders and resisting arrest.

John Edward Nichols, Sr., 57, of Mechanicsville, intervened while officers were arresting John Edward Nichols, Jr. The situation escalated when Nichols, Sr. pushed Deputy Wolfe and resisted verbal commands. He reportedly grabbed Deputy Hill’s vest, refusing to let go, even after loud commands were issued.

Marvin C. Davis, 31, of Mechanicsville, was involved in the disturbance and faced similar charges. Deputy Wolfe’s report stated that Davis interfered with the officers’ attempt to arrest another person. Davis pushed Deputy Wolfe and tried to pull officers away, obstructing their duties. He also resisted when officers attempted to handcuff him and continued to push back against them. Eventually, Davis was placed in custody and charged.

John Edward Nichols, Jr. was charged with the following:

Second-Degree Assault

Violation of a Protective Order

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest

Nichols, Jr. was held without bond following his arrest.

John Edward Nichols, Sr. was charged with the following:

Second-Degree Assault (two counts)

Resisting/Interfering with Arrest

Obstructing and Hindering

Nichols, Sr. was released on his own recognizance.

Marvin C. Davis was charged with the following:

Second-Degree Assault

Obstructing and Hindering

Resisting Arrest

Davis was released on his own recognizance.