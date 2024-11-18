Lexington Park Man Arrested After Pulling a Knife at Solomons Marijuana Dispensary After Disagreement with Management

Eric Nathan Smith, 45, of Lexington Park, was arrested on November 17, 2024, following a confrontation at Greenwave Dispensary in Solomons, Calvert County. According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to the dispensary at approximately 4:15 p.m. after reports of a man threatening people with a knife.

Police arrived to find Smith, who was wearing a black hoodie with “Cannonball Dispensary” branding., standing in the parking lot. Smith told officers he had come to the dispensary to make a purchase but admitted that a verbal dispute erupted over products and service. He claimed the disagreement escalated when management pushed him out of the store and followed him outside, although he denied using a knife during the altercation.

According to statements from staff, Smith became increasingly agitated during the incident, raising his voice and disturbing other customers. As the staff tried to escort him out, Smith allegedly pushed one individual with his forearm to the throat. Once outside, Smith reportedly said, “If you don’t want to see your family tonight, come outside.” He then walked to his black 2016 Honda Accord, retrieved a large knife, and told the staff member, “You are not going home to your family,” while gesturing with the weapon. Although Smith did not swing the knife, the gesture was described as threatening, causing staff to fear imminent harm.

Deputies reviewed video footage from the dispensary’s security cameras, which confirmed he had entered and exited his vehicle while holding a knife. The footage also showed him brandishing the knife in the direction of the staff members. Police located a 14-inch serrated knife with a cracked handle nearby and a black knife sheath inside Smith’s vehicle. When officers presented the recovered knife to Smith, he reportedly stated, “I should have thrown it farther.”

Smith was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree assault (felony), three counts of second-degree assault (misdemeanor), and disorderly conduct (misdemeanor). He was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he was initially held without bond. During a bail review on November 18, 2024, Judge Michelle R. Saunders set bail at $10,000. Smith’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 16, 2024, at the Calvert District Court.

