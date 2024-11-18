It has been over two weeks since a 19-year-old male was shot in Hollywood, prompting a high-speed chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies, yet no arrests have been made in connection to the shooter. Despite an initial arrest by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, charging an individual with accessory after the fact—a felony in Maryland—the charges have mysteriously vanished, leaving only traffic citations on record.

The shooting occurred on the night of November 1, 2024, around 11:50 p.m. Emergency responders responded to the 45000 block of Breezy Lane following reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found the young man with an upper-body wound, alert and communicative, before he was airlifted to a trauma center by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

The suspect’s vehicle, a white Dodge Ram was quickly identified and seen fleeing the scene. A 30-mile chase ensued, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph, stretching from Hollywood to La Plata. The chase culminated in a vehicle stop, where several individuals were detained. However, these detentions have not led to any formal charges related to the actual shooting, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release any updates or identify the shooter.

The response showcased exemplary coordination among the St. Mary’s and Charles County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies, the La Plata Police Department, and multiple Maryland State Police Troopers. The dedication and swift action of the deputies and police officers involved highlight their commitment to the public.

Yet, as the Criminal Investigations Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office leads the investigation, the absence of new information and charges has become a troubling pattern for an agency that continues to withhold details on major criminal activities in the county.

This pattern has cast a shadow over the leadership, leaving the community to question the effectiveness of the sheriff’s office in managing serious criminal cases.

Community members are increasingly alarmed by the delay in resolving the case, fearing its implications on public safety and the pursuit of justice for the victim. The lack of transparency under the current administration has left many residents feeling uneasy, directly questioning the leadership’s ability to handle serious crimes effectively.