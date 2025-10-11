UPDATE 10/11/2025: Nearly a year after a young man was shot during a gathering in Hollywood, no one has been charged with firing the weapon. The case remains unresolved, and law enforcement has released no recent updates, even as gun violence continues to impact communities across St. Mary’s County.

The shooting occurred on November 1, 2024, on Breezy Lane in Hollywood. A 19-year-old male was shot in the shoulder and airlifted to a trauma center. Witnesses described a chaotic scene followed by the rapid departure of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck, later linked to John Curtis Reeves IV, 23, of Bushwood. While Reeves was arrested and prosecuted, he was not charged with the shooting itself, and court records confirm no one else has been held responsible.

Despite evidence suggesting Reeves may have been or helped the shooter flee and discarded a firearm during a multi-county high-speed chase, the only charges brought against him were for weapons violations, providing false statements to police, and traffic offenses. A previously filed felony charge of accessory after the fact was dropped, and Reeves later pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor and traffic counts.

Investigators identified individual, referred to in court records as “MC,” as a suspected shooter. Reeves told police that MC admitted to the shooting shortly after it occurred. However, as of October 2025, no arrest warrant has been issued for MC, and authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or provided any update on efforts to locate him, or if he even existed at all.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office have remained silent on the matter, offering no explanation for the lack of charges or updates. This absence of information comes as incidents involving firearms continue across the county.

Just this past weekend, on Saturday, October 11, deputies responded around 2:00 a.m. to reports of a large fight in the parking lot of a Action Lounge Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown. While deputies were en route, callers reported hearing gunshots. When officers arrived, the crowd had begun dispersing, and several individuals fled the area. A short time later, two victims with gunshot wounds arrived at a nearby hospital. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

As detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division continue to handle new incidents, the lack of resolution in the 2024 Hollywood shooting has left community members frustrated. Residents say the failure to bring charges in a case where a victim was seriously injured—and a potential suspect named—raises broader concerns about how violent crimes are being handled across the county.

The Hollywood shooting case remains open, but with no public progress and an increasing number of shooting-related calls, residents are left questioning whether accountability will ever be reached.



The shooting occurred on the night of November 1, 2024, around 11:50 p.m. Emergency responders responded to the 45000 block of Breezy Lane following reports of a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, they found the young man with an upper-body wound, alert and communicative, before he was airlifted to a trauma center by the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

The suspect’s vehicle, a white Dodge Ram was quickly identified and seen fleeing the scene. A 30-mile chase ensued, reaching speeds of up to 110 mph, stretching from Hollywood to La Plata. The chase culminated in a vehicle stop, where several individuals were detained. However, these detentions have not led to any formal charges related to the actual shooting, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has yet to release any updates or identify the shooter.

The response showcased exemplary coordination among the St. Mary’s and Charles County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputies, the La Plata Police Department, and multiple Maryland State Police Troopers. The dedication and swift action of the deputies and police officers involved highlight their commitment to the public.

Yet, as the Criminal Investigations Division of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office leads the investigation, the absence of new information and charges has become a troubling pattern for an agency that continues to withhold details on major criminal activities in the county.

This pattern has cast a shadow over the leadership, leaving the community to question the effectiveness of the sheriff’s office in managing serious criminal cases.

Community members are increasingly alarmed by the delay in resolving the case, fearing its implications on public safety and the pursuit of justice for the victim. The lack of transparency under the current administration has left many residents feeling uneasy, directly questioning the leadership’s ability to handle serious crimes effectively.