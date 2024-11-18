Maryland’s Two-Week Deer Firearms Season Opens Nov. 30, 2024

Maryland’s two-week firearms hunting season for sika and white-tailed deer opens Saturday, Nov. 30 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024.

The two-week season includes Sunday hunting in all but three counties, affording hunters more weekend opportunities to hunt and contribute to managing Maryland’s deer population.m

“The two-week firearms season remains one of Maryland’s most popular hunts,” Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “The season occurs when temperatures are often cooler and provides hunters the opportunity to spend time with friends and family enjoying the outdoors. For thousands of Marylanders, venison provides high protein meals with a low carbon footprint. And the firearms season is also essential for managing the state’s abundant deer population.”



Bag limits and antlerless season dates for the firearm season, along with other deer hunting seasons and regulations, are available in the 2024-2025 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping

Hunters are reminded that if they intend to pursue sika deer, they must purchase a sika hunting stamp. Sika stamps may be purchased online through DNR’s online licensing website, at a licensing agent, or by calling DNR Licensing and Registration Services at 866-344-8889.

Hunters are also reminded that an antler-point restriction remains in effect. Deer hunters may harvest one antlered white-tailed deer within the yearly bag limit that does not meet the requirement of having at least three points on one antler. Any additional antlered deer taken within the established bag limit must meet the minimum point restriction. Licensed junior hunters and apprentice license holders, 16 years of age or younger, are exempt from this restriction.

Hunters should also be aware that the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Area expanded earlier this year and now includes all of Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery, and Washington counties. Hunters are reminded they cannot transport whole carcasses or certain parts of deer harvested from within the management area to locations outside of its boundaries unless meeting certain exceptions. Research suggests chronic wasting disease is not naturally transmitted to humans. However, as a general safety precaution it is recommended that hunters avoid consuming the meat of sick animals as well as the brain, lymph nodes or spinal column of any deer – all of which are normally removed during the butchering process.

During firearms season, Maryland requires deer hunters and their companions to wear daylight fluorescent orange or daylight fluorescent pink in one of the following manners: a cap of solid fluorescent daylight orange or pink, a vest or jacket containing back and front panels of at least 250 square inches of fluorescent daylight orange or pink, or an outer garment of camouflage daylight fluorescent orange or pink worn above the waist and containing at least 50 percent daylight fluorescent color.

Hunters should carefully inspect all tree stands and always wear a full-body safety harness while in the stand and while climbing in or out. The department strongly recommends using a sliding knot, commonly known as a prusik knot, attached to a line that is secured above the stand that allows the hunter to be safely tethered to the tree as soon as they leave the ground.

Hunters are encouraged to help others by donating deer taken in Maryland. A state tax credit offers hunters an incentive for donated deer. Other local or state programs are also available, so hunters should check with their deer processor.