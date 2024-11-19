Traffic Stop in Owings Leads to Two Drug-Related Arrests by Calvert County Deputies

A traffic stop on November 14, 2024, in Owings, escalated into a drug investigation, resulting in the arrests Jay Norman Carroll, 62, of Glenn Dale and Pamela Illene Wall, 41, of Jessup. The incident began at approximately 12:54 p.m. when Deputy Madura, stationed on the westbound side of East Chesapeake Beach Road near St. Andrews Drive, observed a white U-Haul truck changing lanes unsafely. The sudden move forced another driver to swerve and brake sharply, prompting the deputy to initiate a stop.

Deputy Madura approached the vehicle and identified Carroll as the driver. After informing him of the reason for the stop, Carroll explained that the truck, recently rented from U-Haul, lacked a registration card. A routine check by the Calvert County Control Center revealed that Carroll potentially had several outstanding warrants. Backup arrived, led by SGT. Naughton, who assisted in detaining Carroll while confirming the warrants.

Meanwhile, Wall, the passenger, was also asked to step out of the vehicle. SGT. Naughton detained Wall and learned from the control center that she, too, had potential warrants. With both warrants confirmed, the deputies proceeded to search the individuals and the vehicle.

During the search, Deputy Madura discovered various items in Carroll’s possession, including a wallet with folded bills and loose change, while Deputy MacWilliams found a blue pill capsule and a phone on Wall. The investigation intensified when Naughton, searching for the vehicle’s registration, found a clear glass pipe with burnt ends and copper wire inside the center console. Based on his training Deputy Madura recognized this pipe as a tool commonly used for smoking crack cocaine.

Miranda Rights were read to both Carroll and Wall. When asked if he wished to speak, Carroll declined, while Wall agreed to answer questions. She admitted there might be more items in the truck and revealed that a brown lunchbox in the backseat contained additional contraband. She took responsibility, saying, “Everything was mine because I did not want Carroll charged.”

Deputy Madura searched the backseat and located the lunchbox, which contained a straw with white powdery residue, a metal push rod, and a burnt metal spoon. Further inspection revealed more drug-related items, including blue and clear capsules with white powdery substances, believed to be cocaine. Wall admitted that the pills contained cocaine but denied knowledge of any other hidden items. However, during a search at the Calvert County Detention Center, a small clear bag containing a similar white substance fell from her pants while she was speaking with correctional officers.

Authorities discovered two phones in the vehicle, one belonging to Carroll and an additional phone for Wall. The cash found on Carroll totaled $1,613, and Wall’s cash amounted to $760, with both sums stored in the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office property system. The bills, notably folded into separate piles, suggested potential drug sale tracking, a technique Deputy Madura recognized.

All evidence, including the paraphernalia, substances, and cash, was submitted for forensic analysis. The investigation also included a forfeiture request for the seized money. The findings and the manner of discovery led authorities to conclude that the evidence pointed to the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. This assessment was corroborated by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

The U-Haul truck was subsequently released to a company representative, and both Carroll and Wall were transported to the Calvert County Detention Center for processing.

Carroll and Wall are each charged with felony possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a non-cannabis controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both remain held without bond as they await their preliminary hearing scheduled for December 12, 2024.