California Man Charged with Child Abuse After Assaulting a 10-Year-Old Boy

On November 1, 2024, Justin Wayne Bell, 40, of California, Maryland, was arrested following an incident at an apartment complex on FDR Boulevard. The charges stemmed from a reported case of child abuse involving a ten-year-old boy.

According to court documents, Deputy Glenn Knott from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about child abuse at the location. Emergency communications had informed him that the boy, later identified as the victim, was in an apartment. Upon arrival, Deputy Knott met with the boy’s mother, who appeared visibly distressed. She mentioned she was looking for her son and revealed they lived at the apartment.

Deputy Knott and the mother proceeded to the apartment where they found the boy in an agitated state. The child, shaking and crying, recounted that Bell, who was responsible for his care, had entered his room and begun shouting at him without a reason. The situation escalated when the boy attempted to call his mother, prompting Bell to become more enraged. The child stated that Bell threw him to the floor, struck him on the thigh, and confiscated his phone.

The officer noted physical evidence corroborating the boy’s statement, including a bruise on the inside of his right thigh and a scratch on his back. The boy’s mother confirmed that Bell could become physically abusive, particularly when intoxicated, and stated he was under the influence at the time.

Justin Bell was arrested on charges of second-degree child abuse, a felony, and second-degree assault, a misdemeanor. He was initially held without bond but was later released on his own recognizance after a court review on November 4, 2024.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 19, 2024, at the District Court in St. Mary’s County.

