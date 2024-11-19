St. Mary’s County Elementary School Teacher Arrested on Assault Charge After Domestic Incident

Lisa Christine Nassuk, 41, of California, Maryland, who listed her occupation as a St. Mary’s County Public Schools Teacher in court documents at the time of her arrest, is facing a criminal charge of second-degree assault following a domestic incident that occurred on October 22, 2024.

According to the arrest report, Deputy Hudson of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported domestic disturbance at Nassuk’s residence in California. The complainant, identified as her partner, informed authorities that Nassuk, who appeared intoxicated, confronted him over an issue regarding their children and an alcoholic beverage. He claimed she entered his room, accused him of hiding her drink, and began striking the bed and his arms with a belt. The deputy noted observing a visible bruise on the complainant’s arm and a minor abrasion on his leg.

The incident reportedly escalated when Nassuk, after initially denying physical contact, admitted to picking up a belt but insisted she did not recall hitting him. A video provided by the complainant showed Nassuk swinging the belt and making contact with his legs as he lay on the bed, attempting to avoid further strikes.

The court documents indicate that Nassuk was charged with second-degree assault, which is classified as a misdemeanor under Maryland law and carries potential penalties of up to 10 years in prison and/or a $2,500 fine.

Nassuk is listed as a fifth-grade teacher at George Washington Carver Elementary School on the school’s website staff directory page.

Following her arrest, Nassuk was released on her own recognizance.