Calvin McLane Robey, 80, of White Plains, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 14, 1944 in La Plata, Maryland, he was the son of the late Thomas Clyde Robey and Ethel Hamilton Robey. In addition to his parents, Calvin was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas C. Robey Jr. and Henry Hamilton; sisters Grace Schneider and Blanche Himes.

Calvin is survived by his wife of 61 years, Florence Robey; children James Robey and his wife Ann, Cindy Keesee and her husband Steve, Amy Lusk and her husband John; five grandchildren: Jessica Lusk, Clayton Keesee, Megan Callahan, James Lusk and John McLane Lusk; one great grandson: Rhys Calvin Callahan with two great grandsons on the way.

Calvin was a lifelong farmer of tobacco, grain, hogs and beef cattle on his family farm, known as Poplar Hill Farm, that he farmed with his son Jimmy. In his younger years he worked construction for Willett & Pickeral and later for Willett Construction. Even after working an eight-hour day he would work another eight plus hours on the farm. He was known for his hard work ethic. He loved being outdoors and on one of his many tractors. After retiring from tobacco farming, Calvin worked eight years for Charles County Dept. of Public Works, Parks and Grounds Maintenance before retiring in 2014.

Calvin loved farming, vegetable gardening, bird hunting and spending time with his family. He was proud that all three of his children lived and raised his grandchildren on the farm. He especially loved being “Pop Pop”. He was a member of the La Plata United Methodist Church.

Honorary Pallbearers are Clayton Keesee, James Lusk, John McLane Lusk and Ethan Callahan.

A celebration of Calvin’s life will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024 at the Maryland Veterans Museum, 11000 Crain Highway, Newburg, MD 20664. The family will receive friends and family from 10am to 2pm with a service at 11am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Calvin’s name to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Arrangements are being handled by Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. of La Plata, Maryland.