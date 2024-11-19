No Charges After Shooting Death of 16-Year-Old Accokeek Teen, Investigation Ongoing

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that took place Saturday night in the Largo area. The decedent is 16-year-old Kesean Hunt of Accokeek.

On November 16, 2024, at approximately 9:00 pm, officers responded to the 700 block of Harry S Truman Drive for the report of a shooting. The decedent was located outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the hospital a short time later.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances of this incident and have identified and spoken to several involved individuals.

Detectives are in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this active investigation. At this time, there are no charges against any of those involved.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device), or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0068757.