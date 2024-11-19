Police Investigating 25-Year-Old Man Shot in Waldorf

November 19, 2024

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 8:38 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 100 block of Sherman Road in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 25-year-old male was suffering one gunshot wound to an upper extremity. The victim was conscious alert and breathing.

Police located multiple shell casings in the street and damage to the residence. The victim was reportedly on the second floor of the home when the shooting occurred.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.

