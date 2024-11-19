International Programs Student Interns Gain Experience, Enhance Learning

The NAVAIR SYSCOM Security Cooperation Office’s (SSCO) Junior Personnel Development Program (JPDP) provides an opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students to gain valuable work experience while earning their degrees, network with existing team members and strengthen their marketability post-graduation.

“The mission of the SSCO is to advance U.S. Strategic Objectives by establishing and growing key allied partnerships via security cooperation efforts across the Naval Aviation Enterprise (NAE),” said Scott Wiener, NAVAIR SSCO director. “The SSCO Junior Personnel Development Program is critical to this mission by establishing and growing the women and men who will lead the NAE Security Cooperation efforts of the future.”



The SSCO JPDP mission is to inspire interns to seek full-time employment in NAVAIR international programs or other NAVAIR positions upon graduation by allowing students to directly work on projects that support Navy and Marine Corps international partner aircraft and weapons systems.

“The SSCO Junior Personnel Development Program is a multi-year opportunity,” said Tina Newton, SSCO personnel development coordinator. “The first year we maximize the intern’s exposure to the SSCO, NAVAIR and Naval Aviation Enterprise. The following years we assign them directly to PMAs where they receive program management or program analyst track assignments in support of international efforts.”

The JPDP is a multi-year internship with the first-year interns learning about the SSCO mission and the program offices they support to include obtaining a government identification card and security clearance, participating in interactive training and events within program offices, all with the goal of exposing them to different aspects of NAVAIR international programs. Following years, the JPDP team members are immersed within specific program offices to allow them to better understand the processes and create a smooth transition to federal employment upon graduation.

To qualify for the SSCO internship, applicants must be accepted or enrolled at an accredited institution. Applicants ideally should be rising sophomores or juniors and must be pursuing a bachelor’s degree in finance, business, administration, government and politics, international relations or related fields. They must be able to commit to working 40 hours a week during the summer. Participants who meet all requirements of their intern program may be eligible for transfer to full-time employment with SSCO upon graduation.

The SSCO Junior Personnel Development Program, established in 2015, has a 75 percent retention rating. The program brought 46 individuals on board with federal civilian service, retaining 35 of those individuals in the SSCO community.

Students can apply by accessing the link below. Applications are due no later than November 30, 2024.

https://navair.yellogov.com/external/requisitions/uxxc7iCPAUmSJUyhZ-Cl5g

About SSCO

The NAVAIR SYSCOM Security Cooperation Office’s mission is to advance U.S. strategic objectives by supporting key allied and international partners with the acquisition, training and sustainment of U.S. defense systems on behalf of the Naval Aviation Enterprise. SSCO provides acquisition and lifecycle sustainment and management integration across all integrated product support elements for foreign military sales programs.