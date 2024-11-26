Two Suspects on The Run After High Speed Chase, Police Investigating Over $60,000 in Stolen Items

November 26, 2024

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 4:19 a.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Washington Avenue for the report of a construction site burglary.

Upon arrival officers observed two individuals in dark clothing, as the individuals noticed the officers they fled on foot to a large box truck.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and at one point the truck struck an La Plata Police Department cruiser on the passenger side. Members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks that assisted in disabling the box truck.

Occupants from the truck fled the vehicle on foot in the 4700 block of Crain Highway and despite a K9 search and the assistance of aerial support the suspects were not located.

Preliminary investigation reveals the duo stole approximately $60,000 in appliances from the construction site.

The investigation is ongoing.

