Trailer Fire in Indian Head Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, at approximately 2:09 a.m., firefighters from Tenth District and surrounding departments responded to the 5300 block of Browns Place in Indian Head, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a working fire, and found all occupants had safely escaped without injury.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours and extinguished the bulk of the fire within 30 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to respond and is investigating the cause of the fire.

Firefighting is often a family tradition. On this particular incident, the engine driver just happened to be the father of the interior crew!

All photos are courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

