St. Mary’s County Launches New Website for Comprehensive Plan Update: “St. Mary’s 2050 – Charting Our Tomorrow”





St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Land Use & Growth Management (LUGM) is excited to announce the launch of a new website dedicated to the upcoming Comprehensive Plan update, St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow. This update will serve as a roadmap for ensuring a robust economy, directing growth, and prioritizing preservation over the next two decades, ensuring that St. Mary’s County remains a thriving and sustainable community for all.

The community is encouraged to visit www.stmaryscountymd.gov/StMarys2050 to learn more and get involved in the project! The St. Mary’s 2050 website offers residents an interactive platform to learn about the goals and initiatives of the Comprehensive Plan update. With a focus on inclusivity and collaboration, the website will serve as the hub for information and public engagement opportunities throughout the project.

“The St. Mary’s 2050 Plan will set the course for our community’s future,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “We encourage everyone in our community to visit the new website and engage with us on this important journey to build a St. Mary’s County that meets the needs of future generations.”

Through the St. Mary’s 2050 website, members of the public can:

Access detailed information on the scope and goals of the Comprehensive Plan update

Review timelines, progress updates, and upcoming public events

Participate in surveys, provide feedback, and share their vision for the county’s future

Stay informed about ways to get involved as planning moves forward

Community input is vital to the success of this project. The insights and aspirations of the community will play a key role in shaping policies and initiatives that reflect shared values and priorities, including preservation of rural lands, enhancing public services, and fostering economic growth.

About St. Mary’s 2050: St. Mary’s 2050: Charting Our Tomorrow is a comprehensive update to the County’s existing Comprehensive Plan, designed to guide development and preservation efforts through 2050. This plan seeks to balance growth with sustainability, ensuring St. Mary’s County continues to be a great place to live, work, and play. Visit https://www.stmaryscountymd.gov/StMarys2050 today to learn more, stay engaged, and use your voice to help shape the future of St. Mary’s County.