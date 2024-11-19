Local Hospice Organization Announces Dementia Care Program for Patients and Caregivers

Hospice of the Chesapeake has launched a new and innovative dementia care program for dementia patients and their caregivers. The program, in collaboration with The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) and Aliviado Health, includes free access to the “Dementia Care Patient & Caregiver Resource Guide,” which provides the best-in-class resource for dementia care.

The goal is to improve the quality of life for dementia patients, reduce hospitalizations and ease burdens for families and caregivers.

The program is designed to support the home care of people living with dementia and to assist caregivers, including families, with the skills and necessary information to care for, manage safety, and provide comfort for their loved one living with dementia within their home. Many people living with dementia frequently visit their doctor’s office, emergency room, and hospital due to worsening symptoms or increasing caregiving strain, but these conditions can be prevented or managed with appropriate hospice and palliative care.

Dementia can be a tremendous burden not only for people living with the disease but also for their families and caregivers. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 6.7 million individuals in the U.S. have dementia, the majority of whom received an Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and by 2050, that figure is expected to more than double as the population ages. Across the nation, there are an estimated 11 million Americans who provide unpaid care for patients with dementia, many of whom carry the burden alone and face difficulties in navigating care.



“We know that caring for dementia patients means focusing on the caregivers in their lives. Much of that support is educating the family on how to manage a disease that can be exhausting and alarming,” Hospice of the Chesapeake Vice President of Medical Affairs & Hospice Medical Director Dr. Sonja Richmond said. “This program provides essential resources they can access within the comfort of their own homes. It can empower families to manage the challenges of dementia with dignity, compassion, and confidence. Our goal is to make sure they never feel alone on this journey.”

The new Patient & Caregiver Guide represents the best standards of care for mid-, advanced-, to end-stage dementia and was put together with the collective input of 100+ not-for-profit hospice, palliative, and advanced illness care organizations. When used effectively, the new guide can improve the well-being, safety, and comfort of thousands of patients living with dementia. The guide offers a detailed explanation of dementia, provides tips for symptom management, and offers resources for both patients and caregivers.

To learn more about the program and for downloadable copies of the Patient and Caregiver Resource Guide, visit https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/hospice-supportive-care/dementia-care/



is the leading provider of compassionate, expert care for individuals and families facing serious illness across Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, and Prince George’s counties. As Maryland’s largest independent, not-for-profit hospice, the organization is committed to enhancing the quality of life for patients by managing symptoms, providing education, and focusing on what matters most to each individual and their loved ones. With a team of highly skilled professionals, Hospice of the Chesapeake offers personalized support to help families navigate the challenges of advanced illness and loss, ensuring comfort, dignity, and peace of mind throughout the journey. For more information, visit http://www.hospicechesapeake.org

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice, and palliative care providers dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person’s unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more at hospiceinnovations.org.

The Center to Advance Palliative Care (CAPC) is a national organization dedicated to increasing the availability of quality, equitable health care for people living with serious illness. As the nation’s leading resource in its field, CAPC provides healthcare professionals and organizations with the training, tools, and technical assistance necessary to effectively meet this need. Learn more at CAPC.org.

Aliviado Health provides innovative training and resources to home-based teams and community-based organizations, giving them advanced expertise in the complexities of dementia care. It is a dissemination arm of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing, focusing on assisting clinicians and organizations in implementing high-quality, evidence-based care for older adults with serious illness. The mission of the Hartford Institute for Geriatric Nursing is to ensure older adults achieve optimal health and quality of life and has become a beacon for those working to advance geriatrics in nursing. Learn more at aliviado.org