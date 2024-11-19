CSM’s Small Business Deveopment Center Director Wynne Briscoe is Named 2024 Maryland Manufacturing Start

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Director Wynne Briscoe was recognized Nov. 14 as one of the state’s Manufacturing Stars for 2024.

As the Maryland statewide subject matter expert for manufacturing for the Maryland Small Business Development Center, Briscoe “has been an integral part to making the center’s technology team one of the most innovative in the country,” according to the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland’s profiles of its Manufacturing Stars. “Her knowledge of manufacturing is not only practical, but masterful.”

“I have truly enjoyed helping entrepreneurs go from soup to nuts over the years,” Briscoe said the day after the recognition ceremony. “Taking their concepts and assisting them through the commercialization process to bring their ideas to market has been an honor.”

Since 2001, Briscoe has successfully consulted and advised entrepreneurs, businesses, and non-profit organizations. She is known for her creativity and innovation in the development of new businesses by offering in-depth experience and assisting them from concept to profitability to exit strategy.



Briscoe assisted enterprises with the technology commercialization process by helping to take ideas and concepts through the prototype phase and, in some cases, to mass market distribution. She worked with manufacturers who are government contractors on diversifying their products and services for commercial markets, growing their revenues utilizing the same equipment and staff as for non-commercial customer projects.

“Wynne Briscoe has been instrumental in advancing the manufacturing landscape in Maryland through her work as the state lead for manufacturing for the Maryland Small Business Development Center network,” said Ellen Flowers-Fields, vice president of Continuing Education and Workforce Development for CSM, pictured right with Briscoe. “Her commitment to supporting innovation and growth has empowered local manufacturers to thrive, expand, and contribute to the state’s economic resilience. By fostering a collaborative ecosystem and providing strategic guidance, Wynne has helped position Maryland as a leader in the growing manufacturing sector.”

Widely known and regarded for her work building small businesses and their owners, Briscoe testified on March 12, 2020, to the United States Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship about “The Coronavirus and America’s Small Business Supply Chain” hearing, according to the Maryland Governor’s Office on Service and Volunteerism.

Briscoe was named SBDC director at CSM in July 2020 and recently announced she will step away from her position to enter semi-retirement this month.

“After eight years with the Maryland Small Business Development Center, Southern Region hosted at the College of Southern Maryland, I am looking forward to my new season,” she shared. “I will be assisting with various community organizations, faith-based initiatives, and consulting with businesses to empower the next generation of innovation.”

Briscoe also founded Forever Eden Organics in 2010 as Maryland’s second Certified Organic Bodycare Manufacturer with a production facility in St. Mary’s County. Briscoe is a graduate of the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice, minoring in Business with a concentration in Business Law. She has more than 30 years of entrepreneurship and business ownership experience including retail, professional services, technology and manufacturing