Helicopter Requested After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision Involving School Bus Reported in Hughesville

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at approximately 8:57 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services from Charles and St. Mary’s County responded to the area of Gallant Green Road and Leonardtown Road in Hughesville, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious involving a school bus with subjects trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a vehicle and school bus involved. Incident command reported no children were on the bus, four patients to be evaluated with one being trapped.

A helicopter has been requested for a 38-year-old male suffering serious injuries. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 is responding to land nearby.

Firefighters extricated the patient in under 25 minutes.

Four total patients were evaluated. Two of the patients were transported by ambulance to an area trauma center. Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported a 38-year-old male. The fourth patient was transported to an area hospital.

The Charles County HAZMAT team responded due to leaking fluids from the school bus.

Expect extended delays in the area.

Updates will be provided when they become available.