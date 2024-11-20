UPDATE: Four Injured After Serious Motor Vehicle Collision Involving School Bus in Hughesville

UPDATE 11/20/2024: Crews arrived on the scene to find a two vehicle collision involving a 4-door sedan with the operator trapped, and Charles County Public School Bus #117, which had no children on board.

Firefighters extricated the trapped patient in under 25 minutes.

Due to significant injuries, Maryland State Police Aviation Command was requested. Trooper 2 responded and landed nearby to transport the patient to area trauma centers. Two patients were transported by ground to an area trauma center. A fourth patient was transported to an area hospital.

A diesel fuel leak coming from the school bus prompted a response from the Charles County Hazardous Materials Team. Upon arrival, the leak was stopped and the remaining fuel was off loaded to prevent any further spillage.

Crews operated on the scene for approximately two hours before being released.

All photos are courtesy of the Hughesville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.



