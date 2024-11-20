Threats and Trespassing Lead to Arrest at Home of Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox

On November 7, 2024, an incident at the residence of Calvert County Sheriff Ricky Cox led to the arrest of Calvin Wayne Blackwell Jr., 42, of Chesapeake Beach.

Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call reporting trespassing at Sheriff Cox’s home at around 5:30 p.m.

According to Deputy First Class (DFC) A. Dymond, who arrived at the scene, Blackwell was found seated in his vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, in the driveway. Witnesses, including Sheriff Cox and his family, described Blackwell as banging on the front door, shouting and causing distress.

This was one of several unwelcome visits Blackwell had made to the property.

During the encounter, Blackwell, known to local law enforcement, appeared agitated, yelled profanities, and issued threats against Sheriff Cox and the entire Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies secured a knife that was seen in the vehicle’s window sill and an additional knife on Blackwell’s person. Despite repeated instructions, he refused to participate in field sobriety tests and continued making threats, including statements about killing law enforcement officers.

Sheriff Cox informed DFC Dymond that Blackwell had made prior uninvited appearances at the residence, including one occasion where Blackwell spun his truck’s tires in the driveway and another when Cox’s grandmother had to ask him to leave.

The arrest report indicates that during transport, Blackwell claimed, “Don’t worry, I will be out in one hour,” implying to Sheriff Cox that he might return and follow through on his threats. The arrest was documented on DFC Dymond’s body camera, and Blackwell remains held without bond, awaiting further court proceedings.

Following the arrest, Blackwell was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. He now faces multiple charges, including:

Trespassing: Private Property

Second-Degree Assault

Disorderly Conduct

Threatening a State Official

Threats of Mass Violence

Harassment

Stalking