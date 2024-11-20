Lexington Park Woman Arrested Again on Multiple Charges After Incident in St. Mary’s County

On November 18, 2024, Mackenzie Willow Sheriff, 25, of Lexington Park, was arrested following an incident involving multiple assaults and unlawful entry into a residence. According to the report by Officer Ryan McLean of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a call from Liberty Street, where a barefoot woman, identified as Sheriff, was observed running in the parking lot with a torn shirt, shouting about being touched.

Upon arriving, Officer McLean found Sheriff visibly agitated, sweating, and struggling to maintain her balance, exhibiting slurred speech. Sheriff was detained after refusing to distance herself from her fiancé, who alleged she assaulted him earlier that day. Witness testimony from a witness, corroborated his account, noting that Sheriff pushed him in the chest and grabbed his arm as he gathered belongings from their shared residence.

The situation escalated when Sheriff reportedly entered the nearby residence of an adult male without permission. He stated that as he entered his home, Sheriff pushed through the closing door and proceeded to climb the stairs, where she allegedly attempted to grope him before falling. He assisted Sheriff to her feet before she left his residence.

Sheriff, who had visible scratches on her arm, was unable to provide consistent details about the incident, contradicting statements from witnesses. She was subsequently arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and two counts of second-degree assault.

Charges Against Mackenzie Sheriff:

Burglary (third-degree)

Assault (second-degree) – two counts

Sheriff was taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention & Rehabilitation Center following her arrest.



On September 17, 2024, Mackenzie Willow Sheriff, 25, of Lexington Park, was arrested and faced multiple charges after a reported domestic disturbance at her residence on Liberty Street. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call at approximately 6:52 p.m. involving a dispute between Sheriff and her boyfriend, identified as the victim in the case.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly heard shouting from inside the apartment. Upon making contact, Sheriff, who was later identified by her Maryland driver’s license, stated she had been in an argument with her boyfriend over him taking two miniature alcohol bottles, which led to an escalation. According to her statement, the boyfriend wielded a knife during the argument, though no further details about this claim were provided by Sheriff, and she appeared uninjured.

The boyfriend informed deputies that Sheriff had become aggressive after seeing him with the bottles. He recounted that she obtained a frying pan from the kitchen and struck him on the left forearm. Following this, she allegedly picked up an aerosol air freshener can and sprayed him in the face after hitting him on the head. The victim further described how Sheriff pulled a lamp from the wall and threw it at him, causing it to break.

Video evidence provided by the victim reportedly supported his account, showing Sheriff striking him with the frying pan and spraying the aerosol in his face. Officers noted a minor scratch on the victim’s forearm, believed to have resulted from the incident.

Sheriff was informed of her arrest and, according to the report, resisted as deputies attempted to detain her, shouting and grabbing at the legs of an officer. Eventually, deputies carried her to the patrol vehicle, where she continued to resist and shouted, “I refuse” and “I’m not going to jail.” Despite attempts to avoid being placed in the vehicle, she was eventually transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Sheriff faced charges of second-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest.

On October 21, 2024, she appeared before Judge James Tanavage, where she entered a guilty plea to the charge of resisting arrest. The court issued a 90-day jail sentence, fully suspended, and placed Sheriff on unsupervised probation for one year.

