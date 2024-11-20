Silver Spring Man Charged with Child Neglect, DUI, and Additional Offenses Following Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County

A routine late-night traffic stop on November 16, 2024, escalated into multiple charges for Wulliam Alberto Moreno-Zamora, 26, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Deputy Vincent Pontorno of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop at approximately 9:25 p.m., after observing a gray 2017 Honda Civic traveling at 68 mph in a 50 mph zone on Point Lookout Road near Sunnyside Road.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputy Pontorno noted that Moreno-Zamora exhibited signs of impairment. The deputy reported that Moreno-Zamora had bloodshot, glassy eyes and that a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his person. When asked, Moreno-Zamora stated, “I was driving home from fishing and had consumed alcohol before driving.” During this interaction, Deputy Pontorno also noticed a seven-year-old child sitting in the right rear seat without a seat belt or child safety seat, which is required by law for children under the age of eight. Moreno-Zamora explained, “The child did not like to be in the seat, so I allowed him to ride without it,” despite a child safety seat being present in the vehicle.

Field sobriety tests were conducted by Deputy Pontorno to assess Moreno-Zamora’s level of impairment, and he agreed to a preliminary breath test (PBT), which recorded a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.097. After being read the Advice of Rights, accompanied by a Spanish audio recording as per his request, Moreno-Zamora refused to take an official chemical test.

Based on the field tests and observations, Deputy Pontorno, determined that Moreno-Zamora was unable to operate a vehicle safely, and he was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center.

Moreno-Zamora was subsequently charged with multiple violations and later released on his own recognizance on November 17, 2024.

The charges against Moreno-Zamora are as follows:

neglect of a minor

driving under the influence of alcohol

driving while impaired by alcohol

negligent driving

reckless driving

speeding at 68 mph in a 50 mph zone

driving under the influence while transporting a minor

driving while impaired by alcohol while transporting a minor

failing to secure a child under eight in a child safety seat