Owings Man Arrested Following Family Dispute Involving Weapon in Calvert County

Thomas Howard Bowlin, 36, of Owings, Maryland, was arrested following a domestic incident on November 14, 2024, at a residence on Woodland Way in Owings. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after a report of an armed altercation involving two brothers and their mother.

The mother, aged 72, called authorities to report that her sons were fighting and that one of them had drawn a knife. She locked herself in a room for safety while the dispute continued. Upon arrival, Deputy First Class Newton and another officer found the two men in the living room. The suspect, identified as Thomas Howard Bowlin, was instructed to raise his hands and turn around. Officers discovered a three-inch knife in a plastic sheath clipped to his belt, as well as brass knuckles in his pocket. The suspect complied with police instructions, and the weapons were secured.

Bowlin stated that the conflict began when his brother, aged 52, repeatedly turned off the internet router, disrupting his work. According to Bowlin, he asked his brother to stop, which escalated into a physical altercation. He claimed that his brother attacked him by attempting to punch and push him, leading to a struggle during which the Bowlin punched his brother once in the head and subsequently wielded the knife.

The older brother provided a different account, stating that the suspect emerged from his room acting aggressively when he attempted to reset the router. He said they began fighting because he believed the suspect was going to strike their mother. The older brother claimed he managed to pin the suspect to the ground to protect their mother, but the suspect attacked him with the knife, making slashing motions. The older brother was observed with a stretched and torn shirt collar, red marks on his face, and visible bumps and bruises on his forehead, which he attributed to being punched by the suspect. He also had cuts on his shoulder and requested medical attention, which was provided.

The mother corroborated the older brother’s statement, recounting that the suspect emerged shouting that the router should not be reset and asserting control over the household. She witnessed him pushing his brother and initiating a fight. The mother attempted to intervene but could not separate the two. She confirmed that the suspect threatened both her and the older brother with the knife and recalled him making alarming statements that suggested intent to cause harm.

Further investigation revealed that there was an active protective order against the suspect, issued on November 4, 2024, which prohibited him from threatening the mother. The order was signed by Judge Robyn Riddle and is valid until May 4, 2025.

Based on the statements and visible injuries observed, Thomas Howard Bowlin was arrested and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center. He has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and violation of a protective order. The charges carry potential penalties of up to 25 years for the felony assault, up to 10 years or a $2,500 fine for the misdemeanor assault, and up to 90 days or a $1,000 fine for violating the protective order.

Bowlin remains held without bond. A bail review hearing was held on November 15, 2024, and again on November 18, 2024, both resulting in the decision to continue holding him without bond.

A competency hearing is set for November 25, 2024, followed by a preliminary hearing on December 13, 2024.

