Two Injured, One Flown Out After Serious Single Vehicle Rollover in Tall Timbers

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, at approximately 10:45 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Piney Point Road and Driftwood Drive in Tall Timbers, for the motor vehicle collision reported serious with rollover and entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a single vehicle off the roadway and on its roof with one adult female trapped inside. The second occupant self-extricated prior to the arrival of First Responders.

Firefighters from the Second District Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad responded and freed the victim in under 20 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the second patient to an area trauma center.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

