School Resource Officer Investigating Threat of Violence at Henry E. Lackey High School

November 20, 2024

Charles County Sheriff's Office CCSO Press Release stock photoOn Tuesday, November 19, 2024, a school resource officer at Henry E. Lackey High School was made aware of a student who was yelling in the hallways that he was going to bring a weapon to school to harm another student.

The school resource officer located the student and contacted the student’s guardian followed by a home visit.

The student was charged on a juvenile offense report with disruption of school activities. He also faces disciplinary action in accordance with the Charles County Public Schools Code of Conduct.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Barry at 301-609-3282 ext. 0574.

