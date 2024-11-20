Three Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Awarded Medal of Valor

On December 17, 2022, the lives of three Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were forever changed. M/DFC James Flynt, DFC Anthony Aranda, and DFC Tyler Bowen, were involved in an on-duty exchange of gunfire with a suspect who had just fled from them.

Tragically, M/DFC James Flynt was shot and critically wounded during the incident.

This traumatic event will remain with all three deputies for the rest of their lives.

Today, November 19, 2024, nearly two years later, these three deputies were recognized for their bravery and awarded a Medal of Valor by the Board of Calvert County Commissioners for their heroic actions that night.

(The Medal of Valor is the most prestigious award given by the Sheriff’s office. It recognizes deputies who demonstrate exceptional courage and extraordinary decision-making, presence of mind, and swiftness of action, regardless of their own safety, in an effort to save or in the saving of the life of any person(s) in imminent danger, or the apprehension of a dangerous felon.)

